Kohli should not leave captaincy of India's ODI, Test sides: Sehwag

Kohli played his last T20I as a skipper in Dubai against Namibia as the Men in Blue bowed out in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag feels that Virat Kohli should not leave the captaincy of the Test and ODIs after the 33-year-old's tenure as skipper of the national T20I side came to an end on Monday.

Ahead of the tournament, Kohli had announced that he would be stepping down from his post as the Indian captain in the shortest format. His future as ODI captain will be discussed when the BCCI officials and the national selectors meet in the next couple of days.

If sources are to be believed, the possibility of Kohli losing his ODI captaincy is strong.

On Tuesday, reacting to a fan's question on whether Kohli should step down as skipper altogether, Sehwag said he shouldn't leave the leadership role in ODIs and Tests.

"This is Virat's decision but I don't think he should leave the rest two formats' captaincy. If he wants to play just as a player, it is his decision. I feel under his captaincy, India is playing good and his record as a captain is brilliant," Sehwag wrote on his official Facebook page.

"He is a good player, an aggressive captain and leads from the front. I reiterate that leaving or not leaving captaincy in ODIs and Tests should be his personal decision," Sehwag further said.

India will return to action on November 17 when they take on New Zealand in a three-match T20I series.

