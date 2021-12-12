Kohli, Tendulkar lead cricket fraternity in extending birthday wishes to Yuvraj

India Test captain Kohli shared a heartwarming video on social media to thank Yuvraj Singh, recollecting unforgettable memories with the legendary batsman in the Indian cricket team.

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) The cricket fraternity led by Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli extended their greetings to former India star Yuvraj Singh on his 40th birthday on Sunday.

"I had come from the U-19 World Cup. He welcomed me very nicely, made me comfortable and started joking around with me," said Kohli while recalling his first meeting with Yuvraj in 2008.

Coming from the Northern part of the country, we share similar interests, especially love for Punjabi food, fashion and music, said Kohli, as he re-lived and narrated throwback moments from their tournaments in the birthday wishes for Yuvraj.

The World Cup-winning star had a glorious 17-year international career complete with achievements that every cricketer dreams of.

Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar wrote, "Happy birthday Yuvi! Have spent some of my most memorable moments with you on and off the field. Look forward to many such moments.... Wish you a great day and year ahead soooperstar!!"

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir were the others who extended their warm wishes to the southpaw.

"402 international matches 11,778 international runs & 148 wickets 2007 World T20 & 2011 World Cup-winner Here's wishing @YUVSTRONG12, a very happy birthday. #TeamIndia," the BCCI tweeted.

"You make everything look easy Prince be it on the field or of it! May God bless u with a long & healthy life @YUVSTRONG12," tweeted Gambhir.

Indian Premier League franchises Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) also wished the left-handed batter on his special day.

Yuvraj who announced his retirement from all formats of the game in 2019, played 40 Tests, 304 One-Day Internationals and 58 T20Is, amassing more than 11,000 runs across formats. He was also a part of the Indian teams which won the 2007 T20 World Cup, and the 2011 50-over World Cup.

