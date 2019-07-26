Kohli to attend Mumbai leg opener of PKL on Jul 27

Mumbai: As the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 caravan arrives in Mumbai, Virat Kohli -- captain of the Indian cricket team -- will join the kabaddi fever and cheer for the sport as the home leg for U Mumba commences on Saturday.

The Mumbai leg opens with the Maharashtra derby between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan. It is also special as former U Mumba captain Anup Kumar, has turned coach for Puneri Paltan in season 7.

The Indian skipper will be present at Dome, National Sports Club of India (NSCI)in Mumbai cheering with the fans for the Maharashtra derby followed by Jaipur Pink Panthers against Bengal Warriors.