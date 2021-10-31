Kohli's call to open with Kishan backfires

It was an unusual sight for Indian fans since for past several years it's Rohit Sharma they are accustomed to as one of the Indian openers. The decision from the team management didn't make sense at all, if truth be told.

As an opener Rohit has scored thousands of runs in the shortest form of the game for the national team as well as Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and won a great many matches for them. He has scored four centuries in T20 internationals, most by any batsman in the format.

Yes, it's true that of late he hasn't been in great nick but form is temporary, class is permanent as they say in cricket. It is understood that India were trying to shield Rohit from pacer Trent Boult since the Indian batsman doesn't have a great record against left-armers early in his innings. Fans will remember the last time around against Pakistan he succumbed to Shaheen Shah Afridi in the first over itself.

And then to make matters worse for Virat Kohli and the Indian team, Kishan bombed and scored just 4 off 8 balls. He perished to Boult as he tried to hit him into the stands but instead found Daryl Mitchell at deep square leg. Rohit couldn't do better either at No.3 as shortly after he fell to Ish Sodhi for 14 off 14 balls.

In a game of such importance where a defeat can prove to the end of the road, it was indeed a bizarre call from the team management. Now they would hope that the other batsmen combine well to help India move on from this faux pas.

