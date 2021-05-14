Kohli's training regime behind his superlative performances: Yousuf

Lahore, May 14 (IANS) Pakistan batting great Mohammad Yousuf was all praise for India captain Virat Kohli, whose performances according to him have been unbelievable. Yousuf said that Kohli's commitment to giving his everything in training is what sets him apart from the rest of his competitors.

"I've never seen him practice but have followed some of his training videos on Twitter and other places. In today's era, if someone asks me what is modern cricket, I'd say it's about training. The players today are fit and fast, as is Virat Kohli, which is the reason behind his terrific performances," Yousuf said on the YouTube Show Cricast.