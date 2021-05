Korea's results cancelled after withdrawal from World Cup qualifiers

Kuala Lumpur, May 28 (IANS) The Democratic People's Republic of Koreas (DPRK) results for the Asian qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup have been declared null and void following the team's withdrawal, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Thursday.

DPRK's withdrawal also caused an adjustment on how to decide the four best runner-up teams to qualify for the next round of Asian qualifiers, said the Asian football's governing body, reports Xinua.