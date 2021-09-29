KS Bharat is a genuine top-class batter, says Maxwell

Bharat (44 off 35) and Maxwell (50 off 30) stitched a stand of 69 runs for the third wicket. The duo smashed boundaries while rotating the strike, which kept the asking rate under check.

"Nice to be able to have a bunch of guys doing different things, instead of aligning with just one particular player. KS Bharat is a genuine top-class batter, won't call him batting at No. 3 as an experiment. It's working beautifully for us at the moment," Maxwell said after the match.

"We played really well, they got off to a flier but to bring it back in the last 10 was outstanding. I felt good from the moment I came here, got into a nice routine at training, it's clicking for me nicely as well," he added.

--IANS

cs