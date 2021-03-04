KSLTA-AITA wheelchair tennis: Top players enter semis

Bengaluru, March 4 (IANS) Fancied players in the men's and women's category did not have to break a sweat while advancing to the semi-finals of the Rs.3 lakh KSLTA-AITA Wheelchair Tennis Tournament on Thursday.

Only a couple of matches saw a bit of resistance from the losers at the KSLTA here. Top seed Duria Mariappan of Tamil Nadu was stretched by Uttar Pradesh's Indrajit Pandey before overcoming 9-5 in a men's singles quarterfinal match and Karnataka's A. Sudha, seeded sixth, beat the better fourth seed Ruth Rajeshwari of Tamil Nadu 9-7 in a women's last-eight match.