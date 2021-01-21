KSLTA announces 'Tattvam Junior Tour'

Aimed at talent identification, the players will now have a chance to compete in the AITA ranking tournaments every month this year in the 'Tattvam Junior Tour'.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) has signed up with real estate entity - 'Tattvam Sustainable Life Spaces' for a monthly event for junior players across the age groups of 12, 14 and 16.

Around 100 participants are expected to play in each of these events, especially designed for the players from the south zone.

The first event on the Tattvam Junior Tour begins with the AITA U-12 Talent series at the KSLTA from January 25. As many as 75 players from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have registered for the event.

Announcing the development, Maheshwar Rao, KSLTA secretary said: "At a time when there was total inactivity in the sport, we at KSLTA have spread out a development program to scout and nurture talent. In this path, Tattvam Junior Tour holds a lot of significance as the young players would look forward for a national ranking event every month at the world class venue of KSLTA."

Speaking about the partnership, Yadalam Hari Kishore, managing director of Tattvam Ventures, said: "We are extremely happy to partner KSLTA and come up with a Tour of 12 National ranking events for the junior players."

