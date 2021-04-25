KSLTA issues Covid advisory to coaches, academies

Bengaluru, April 25 (IANS) The Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) on Sunday issued an advisory to all the coaches and academies in the state to stop coaching and related activities "for a period of two weeks starting April 26" till the situation becomes conducive again.

"Due to the unprecedented spike in Covid-19 cases and grim situation in the state, coaches, coaching centres and academies are advised to stop tennis coaching and related activities for two weeks, starting from April 26 till May 9 or till the situation is conducive. This advisory is keeping in mind the safety and health of coaches, players, other support staff and their families," KSLTA joint secretary Sunil Yajaman said in a press release.