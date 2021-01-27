KSLTA Talent series: Karthika stuns 3rd seed, enters semi-finals

Bengaluru, Jan 27 (IANS) Karthika Padmakumar ousted third seed Thanu Vishwas to enter the semi-finals in the girls under-12 category of the KSLTA Talent Series on the Tattvam Junior Tour.

In the quarter-finals held at the KSLTA courts here on Wednesday, Karthika was a 7-5, 6-1 winner over the fancied Thanu. Earlier, she had felled sixth seed Agamya Chandra.