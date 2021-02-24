KSLTA u-14 Talent Series tennis: Venkatesh, Meghana upset top seeds

Bengaluru, Feb 24 (IANS) Venkatesh Subramanya and Meghana G.D. stunned the top seeds in the boys' and girls' categories respectively to enter the semifinals of the KSLTA under-14 Talent Series here on Wednesday.

While Subramanya outplayed Shourya Bhattacharya 6-3, 6-3, Meghana upset Zynah Amber Salar 7-5, 6-1 at the KSLTA courts.