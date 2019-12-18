Kuldeep's hat-trick earns praise from Twitter fans

Visakhapatnam, Dec 18 (IANS) As India bowler Kuldeep Yadav bagged a hat-trick in the second ODI against the West Indies here on Wednesday, becoming the first Indian to take two hat-tricks in international cricket, Twitterati erupted in joy and heaped praise on the Chinaman.

Congratulating Kuldeep Yadav, BCCI wrote, "HAT-TRICK for @imkuldeep18! First Indian Bowler to have two ODI hat-tricks!"

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan tweetded on @IrfanPathan: "Yo boyyyyyy. Well done on your second hattrick @imkuldeep18. More power to you."

A fan gushed in reply: "But sir your hattrick is best in the world." One fan tweeted: "Kuldeep became the first Indian to take two hat-tricks in ODIs despite having an ODI career of just 55 matches." Another fan praised him: "What a bowler..." One fan posted a meme of a toddler all excited and wrote: "What a great hattrick taken by Kuldeep Yadav to give best support to Team India... proud of you men." tsb/saurav/arm