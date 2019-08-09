Kumble feels dealing with conflict of interest a challenge

"I think every profession has conflicts in every walk of life. How you deal with it, how you disclose those prior that what you are involved in, I think it is very critical. And once people know that you are involved in so and so, then I don't think there is any conflict," Kumble told reporters.

Kumble pointed out that only a few ex-cricketers can contribute back to the game in the country and almost every one of them may have to deal with conflict. "It's unfortunate that every cricketer only has to deal with conflict and you know it's something unfortunate that only a few of them can only contribute. There are only a few cricketers who have played for India," he said.

"There are only 300 as of now and out of 300, I guess 50 percent of them are living. So, only those can contribute back to the game. If you don't want them to contribute back to the game, then I think you need to find somebody else to contribute in cricket," he said.