Kun Aguero ruled out for Manchester derby, says Pep Guardiola

Manchester: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has ruled out striker Sergio Aguero for the derby against arch-rivals Manchester United because of a thigh injury.

"He will be out a few games, a few weeks," Guardiola was quoted as saying by ESPNFC.

"I don't know exactly. The derby is in two weeks? I don't think so (he will be fit). Maybe we have a miracle."

Manchester United visit the Etihad Stadium to take on City on December 7.

Gabriel Jesus, 22, is set to take Aguero's place against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday.

City are looking to get a point that will guarantee qualification from Group C. "I'm not happy because Sergio is injured," Jesus, who has scored five goals this season including one in the reserve fixture against Shakhtar in September, was quoted as saying by ESPNFC. "I don't like it when my friends are injured but I work hard every day. I'm ready to play and show every time that I want to improve. I'm ready. "When I decided to come to City, I knew it would be hard because we had Sergio. I think I have a chance to play with Pep and other top players here. I came to a top club to learn and enjoy."