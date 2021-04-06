Kuwait announces central contracts to women cricketers

Kuwait City, April 6 (IANS) Kuwait Cricket has announced central contracts for seven of its women cricketers.

The tiny gulf emirate, which plays cricket in lower divisions, will play the Asia Cup qualifiers as well as the ICC T20 World Cup qualifiers later this year.

"The move will pave the way for both domestic and international development of Kuwait women's cricketers as it will give them the required boost and attract more young girls in the process to semi-professionally/professionally join the game," stated Kuwait Cricket according to a report in www.kuwaitcricketofficial.com.