La Liga gives a 'Gully Boy' tribute to Eden Hazard

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Spain's domestic football competition La Liga's official handle on Tuesday gave tribute to Real Madrid's striker Eden Hazard by using catchphrases from the film 'Gully Boy', India's official entry for the Academy Awards 2020.

La Liga's Twitter handle posted a picture of Hazard with 'Boht Ha(za)rd' written on it. 'Bahut Hard' was used in the Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gully Boy' to express 'Indian Hip-Hop culture'.

Hazard scored his first goal for the club on Saturday in the side's La Liga match against Granada. La Liga captioned the post as "Apna time aayega AAGAYA".'Apna Time Aayega' was a chartbuster song from the same movie.Madrid fans expressed joy on seeing La Liga using Indian references to cite Hazard's accomplishment."Madrid fans be like," one Twitter user wrote."Haha, I love this! Something for your fans all across India to cherish," another user tweeted.Real Madrid had agreed on a deal to sign Chelsea forward Eden Hazard for a five-year term on June 8 this year.Hazard has now joined the club for five seasons until June 30, 2024.He was officially presented on June 13 at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, after undergoing a medical with the club.The 28-year-old represented Chelsea before joining Madrid and he made 352 appearances for the Blues.Hazard netted 110 goals for the English club after joining from Lille in 2012.In Hazard's seven seasons with Chelsea, the team won several tournaments including Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.The Belgian has also been named Chelsea's 'Player of the Year' four times. (ANI)