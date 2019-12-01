La Liga: Real Madrid record 2-1 win against Alaves in thrilling contest

La Liga giants Real Madrid made their presence felt with an exemplary performance on Saturday, against Alaves recording a 2-1 win in the league clash.



The Spanish heavyweights found it difficult to dominate proceedings in the first half of the contest which took place at the Mendizorrotza Stadium, on the back of an astute defensive show by their opponents.



Alaves further made it difficult for Real Madrid to take initiative on the back of quick counter-attacks which put the defenders under pressure. The hosts had two clear chances to score the opening goal before half-time with only a single shot from Madrid attacker Gareth Bale causing any real panic, after hitting the woodwork.





However, the second half witnessed a completely different performance from the Los Blancos, who seized the initiative and momentum. Real Madrid scored the opening goal in the 52nd minute after a fine free-kick from Toni Kroos into the penalty box, which gave defender Sergio Ramos an opportunity.



Ramos ensured the perfect contact with the ball, heading the ball into goal in an astute manner. As Real Madrid got the opening goal, their opponents certainly gave the world an indication of the fighting spirit and willpower which they possess.



Alaves attempted to hit back on the counter with fresh aggression, which was duly rewarded after Ramos gifted a penalty following a foul for elbowing Joselu in the face. Attacker Lucas Perez converted the resultant penalty calmly with the scoreline reading 1-1.



However, the Los Blancos struck back with vengeance as full-back Dani Carvajal scored the winner in the 69th minute, following a poorly defended high corner kick by Alaves. Real Madrid are currently on top of the La Liga table with arch-rivals Barcelona set to battle it out against Atletico Madrid in their next fixture.



