Lacked in creativity but happy with what we did: Zinedine Zidane

Leeds [UK], Sept 29 (ANI): After having to settle with 0-0 draw against Atletico Madrid in the La Liga, Real Madrid's coach Zinedine Zidane said that the team lacked in creativity, but the side is happy with what they did on the field.

"It is not just intensity, but what is important is our strength. We saw a strong Madrid because we didn't concede a chance. We lacked in creativity but we are happy with what we did," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying.

"We deserved much more, but what I have to do is congratulate the players since we have been supportive again and we kept a clean sheet," he added.Belgian Eden Hazard failed to score once more for the side, and in the match, he failed to register a single shot and he was finally replaced by James Rodriguez in the 77th minute.Zidane said that Hazard lacks little things as of now, but the team needs to stick with him."He lacks little things. We have to stick with him. He has done a good job, but we have not had many chances. We have to highlight everyone's work. We would like him to score because it will release him, but there are no problems, we are sure it will come," Zidane said.Real Madrid will next take on Club Brugge in the Champions League on October 1 and the side will then face Granada on October 5 in the La Liga.The side is currently placed at the first position in the La Liga with 15 points from seven matches. (ANI)