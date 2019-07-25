Lahore University of Management Sciences becomes ICC-accredited testing centre

Dubai [UAE], July 25 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) announced Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) as a testing centre for suspected illegal bowling actions on Thursday.



The centre joins the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane, Loughborough University, Sri Ramachandra University in Chennai and the University of Pretoria as testing centres for players reported in international cricket under the ICC Suspect Illegal Bowling Action Regulation.

"I want to congratulate the Pakistan Cricket Board, who worked in conjunction with LUMS to fulfil all criteria required for an ICC accredited testing centre. This reflects the PCB's effort and commitment to deal with suspect illegal bowling actions," General Manager - Cricket Geoff Allardice, said."The accreditation of the LUMS University as an ICC testing centre means bowlers reported in international cricket and Pakistan's domestic competitions can be referred to this facility, where they will be tested according to international protocols," he added.The facility at the LUMS University was assessed against a range of criteria, including having an indoor area large enough to allow a player to bowl off his or her full run-up; a motion analysis system with a minimum of 12 high-speed cameras capable of producing three-dimensional data, and suitably qualified personnel experienced in using such systems and capable of implementing the ICC testing protocol.The ICC has provided a full set of testing equipment and software to the LUMS testing centre, as it has done with the other accredited centres, to allow for a consistent assessment of bowlers across the different facilities worldwide. (ANI)