Lakshmi, Rana star in Women's One Day Trophy

After Andhra opted to bat, Lakshmi added 109 runs for the first wicket with Neeragattu Anusha. Andhra finished with 230 for three after 50 overs. Maharashtra were all out for 185.

Jaipur: All-rounder Challa Jhansi Lakshmi scored 80 and took three for 34 with her off-spin to help Andhra beat Maharashtra by 45 runs in the Women's Senior One Day Trophy. In another match, off-spinner Sneh Rana took six for 32 to help Railways beat Saurashtra by 139 runs.

In the other matches, Goa defeated Uttar Pradesh by three wickets while Rajasthan beat Chandigarh by 43 runs. P.B. Sharma top-scored for Rajasthan with 108 from 135 balls.

For Railways, No. 3 batter Asha S. anchored the innings and helped the team go past the 250-run mark. Railways skipper Sneh Rana then took 6/32 and helped restrict Saurashtra to just 115.

Haryana beat Uttarkhand by two wickets in a close finish, as Versha Bhatiwal and Savita Malik helped them chase 182 in 48.5 overs.

Brief Scores:

Group A (Surat)

Hyderabad 258/6 in 50 overs (Ramya 132, Mamta Paswan 2/28) beat Jharkhand 231/7 in 50 overs (Niharika 45, Rachna Kumar 2/24) by 27 runs.

Chhattisgarh 148/10 in 49.4 overs (Manpreet Kaur 32, Rasanara Parwin 3/17) lost to Odisha 152/5 in 40.1 (Madhuri Meheta 47, Manpreet Kaur 2/23) by five wickets.

Tripura 145/9 in 50 overs (RR Saha 62, Krutikaben 2/19) lost to Gujarat 146/3 in 35.5 overs (Sarvi 69, M K Rabidas 1/22) by seven wickets.

Group B (Rajkot)

Railways 254/7 in 50 overs (Asha S 85, N Chavda 5/54) beat Saurashtra 115/9 in 50 overs (P S Nimavat 61; Sneh Rana 6/32) by 139 runs.

Bengal 189/7 in 50 overs (P P Paul 77, Mousumi Narah 2/25) beat Assam 136/9 in 50 overs (Gayatri Gurung 62, Dhar 4/29) by 53 runs.

Uttarakhand 181/10 in 48.5 overs (Raghvi 66; Suman Gulia 5/39) lost to Haryana 182/8 in 48.5 overs (Versha Bhatiwal 58; Radha Chand 3/33) by two wickets.

Group C (Jaipur)

Andhra Pradesh 230/3 in 50 overs (Challa Jhansi Lakshmi 80, Priyanka Ghodke 1/37) beat Maharashtra 185/10 in 48.2 overs (S Lonkar 60, Challa Jhansi Lakshmi 3/34) by 45 runs.

Uttar Pradesh 151/9 in 50 overs (Aditi 29, Tesjaswini Duragad 2/33) lost to Goa 156/7 in 48.4 overs (Shikha Pandey 35, Kajal 3/23) by three wickets.

Rajasthan 240/5 in 50 overs (PB Sharma 108, Kumari Shibi 1/28) beat Chandigarh 197/9 in 50 overs (Amanjot Kaur 89, SL Meena 2/32) by 43 runs.