LaLiga: Atletico Madrid rope in Marcos Paulo on 5-year contract

Madrid [Spain], July 6 (ANI): LaLiga champions Atletico Madrid on Monday announced that Brazilian striker Marcos Paulo has signed a five-year contract with the club.



Paulo arrives as a free agent as his contract with Fluminense ended on June 30. Last season, he played 24 games for the club - netting three goals and providing three assists.

"Marcos Paulo Costa do Nascimento is a new Atletico de Madrid player. The forward (Sao Goncalo, Brazil) passed his medical at the Clinica Universidad de Navarra and signed a five-year contract," Atletico Madrid said in a statement.

According to the club, Marcos Paulo can play as a left-winger although he's right-footed. Despite being born in Brazil, he plays for Portugal under-19. This allows him to hold an EU passport.

In May this year, goals from Angel Correa and Luis Suarez helped Atletico Madrid defeat Valladolid to win the LaLiga title.

This is the 11th time that Atletico Madrid has won the La Liga title. The last time they had won La Liga was way back in the 2013-14 season. The Spanish League will commence on August 13

In the match between Atletico and Valladolid, the former got off to a good start as they got a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute as Oscar Piano scored the goal.

However, Atletico staged a strong comeback in the second half as Correa and Suarez got among the scoring charts, and as a result, the side won the match 2-1 to secure the title. (ANI)

