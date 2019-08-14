Lampard, Klopp welcome appointment of female referee for UEFA Super Cup

Leeds [UK], Aug 14 (ANI): As Liverpool and Chelsea get ready to lock horns in the UEFA Super Cup, managers of both clubs, Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) and Frank Lampard (Chelsea) welcomed the appointment of female referee Stephanie Frappart for the match.

Frappart will become the first female to adjudicate a UEFA men's match when Liverpool and Chelsea step out on the field.Klopp said it was high time that a woman officiated in a high profile clash."My answer would be finally, I think it is time. I have a lot of experience with female referees in Germany. It took a while before she was considered - not by the professionals, more by the referees - to be ready. Meanwhile, she has settled and I am really happy we can be part of this historic moment," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying."It is a very smart decision to have a woman to be the referee in a very important game before millions of people," he added.Lampard said that the recently concluded Women's World Cup was instrumental for women and he said it is a huge moment in the history of football."I am very pleased to be a part of this moment in history, it is very much due. The game has come a long way, in many ways: in terms of the Women's World Cup, which we all watched; in terms of how much respect the game is getting; how many people are watching it," Lampard said."We were very slow on this in many ways and they are now getting the interest. We are very pleased to be part of it and that we are making big strides in the development. It is a historic moment and another step in the right direction, I would say," he added.The Liverpool manager also remarked that he would try to show his best face and he also hoped that this match will be just the beginning for female referees."I am pretty sure, with all the emotions involved, we will all try not to make it more difficult than the game is. I will be showing my best face, otherwise my mum would be angry," Klopp said."It is the first one, so maybe that makes it more special, but I hope it is not the last," he added.Liverpool and Chelsea have had a contrasting start to their Premier League campaign as the Reds won their first match 4-1 against Norwich City.On the other hand, Chelsea had to face a 0-4 drubbing at the hands of Manchester United.The Super Cup is an annual football match which is organised by UEFA and it is contested between the reigning champions of the two main European club competitions, the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League.Champions League 2018/19 was won by Liverpool whereas Europa League was won by Chelsea.Liverpool and Chelsea take on each other in the Super Cup later today. (ANI)