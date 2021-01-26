Lampard disappointed after being sacked but wishes 'every success' to Chelsea

London [UK], January 26 (ANI): After being sacked as the head coach of Chelsea, Frank Lampard on Tuesday said it was a privilege for him to manage the club while admitting that he is disappointed "not to have had the time this season to take the club forward".



Chelsea parted ways with Lampard on Monday. "Chelsea Football Club have today parted company with Head Coach Frank Lampard. This has been a very difficult decision, and not one that the owner and the Board have taken lightly," the club had said in a statement.

"We are grateful to Frank for what he has achieved in his time as Head Coach of the Club. However, recent results and performances have not met the Club's expectations, leaving the Club mid-table without any clear path to sustained improvement. There can never be a good time to part ways with a club legend such as Frank, but after lengthy deliberation and consideration it was decided a change is needed now to give the Club time to improve performances and results this season," it had added.

Lampard took to Instagram to share a post in which he also thanked the fans for their "incredible support" and wished for the club's success.

"It has been a huge privilege and an honour to manage Chelsea, a club that has been a huge part of my life for so long. Firstly, I would like to thank the fans for the incredible support that I have received for the last 18 months. I hope they know what that means to me. When I took on this role I understood the challenges that lay ahead in a difficult time for the football club," Lampard wrote.

"I am proud of the achievements that we made, and I am proud of the Academy players that have made their step into the first team and performed so well. They are the future of the club. I am disappointed not to have had the time this season to take the club forward and bring it to the next level. I want to thank Abramovich, the board, players, my coaching team and everyone at the club for their hard work and dedication, especially in these unprecedented and challenging times. I wish the club and the team every success in the future," he added.

The club has not yet announced Lampard's successor. "The Club will be making no further comment until such time as a new Head Coach is appointed," the club had said.

The club is currently at the ninth spot in Premier League 2020-21 standings with 29 points from 19 matches. The side will next take on Wolves on Wednesday. (ANI)

