Lampard gives me more freedom: Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic

Leeds [UK], Aug 26 (ANI): Chelsea's midfielder Mateo Kovacic said that team's coach Frank Lampard gives players more freedom to take the ball and play in an attacking manner.

"Lampard gives me more freedom and I can take the ball and go forward. I feel good. I have a good connection with the coach and all the team. We can change positions. We are aggressive. We are doing well but it is only one month with the coach so we can improve," Goal.com quoted Kovacic as saying.

"Last season was also a good connection with the coach. It was also a good year last year. The connection is good with Lampard. The fans love him and so do the players. He is young and he understands us. We have a good connection with the coach," he added.Kovacic had joined Chelsea last year on a loan transfer from Real Madrid. But the player officially joined the club this season."I am a Chelsea player now so I feel better about that. Last year was only a loan. I feel better and more confident than last year. It makes me feel more relaxed as last year was difficult and I needed to prove myself," Kovacic said."Last year was also good, not perfect. This year I started well and I hope to continue like that. I am missing some part of my game and I can improve and get better, but I think it will come for sure," he added.Chelsea won their first match in the Premier League 2019/20 season on Saturday as they defeated Norwich City 3-2.Tammy Abraham scored a brace for Chelsea and Kovacic praised Abraham for knowing how to how in difficult situations."I think he knows where he needs to go. As a striker, sometimes he needs to go long and sometimes he needs to come short. So he already knows what to do. I can't teach him much because I am not a striker or a great goalscorer," Kovacic said.Chelsea had lost their opening match of the Premier League 2019/20 season. They were defeated by Manchester United 0-4.The team's second match ended in a 1-1 draw against Leicester City.The Blues are currently placed at the 13th position in the league standings and they will next take on Sheffield United on August 31. (ANI)