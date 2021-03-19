Lancashire sign New Zealand batsman Finn Allen for 2021 T20 Blast

Lancashire [UK], March 19 (ANI): Lancashire Cricket has announced the signing of New Zealand batsman Finn Allen for the Club's Vitality Blast campaign.



The 21-year-old made headlines during his breakthrough season when he powered Wellington Firebirds to the 2020/21 Super Smash title, scoring a chart-topping 512 runs at a strike rate of almost 194.

Throughout the Super Smash, Allen became notorious for his wide range of stroke play - including an inventive switch-hit - while he also struck a tournament-best 25 sixes.

A day after winning the Super Smash final, Allen received his first call-up into the New Zealand T20I squad but has yet to make his international debut.

"I'm really excited to get over to England, it will be my first spell in county cricket and a great opportunity test myself in one of the world's best T20 tournaments," Allen said in an official statement

"To win the Super Smash, and finish as leading run scorer in my breakthrough T20 tournament, has provided me with a platform and I am now looking forward to continuing to learn and improve as a cricketer," he added.

His run-scoring has also attracted Indian Premier League (IPL) attention - Allen has been snapped up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) where he will play in his first IPL campaign ahead of arriving at Emirates Old Trafford in June.

"Lancashire is a huge Club with a proud history and I absolutely can't wait to play at Emirates Old Trafford throughout the Vitality Blast competition. They've got a very talented, young and exciting squad so I'm really looking forward to joining up with the group later this year to hopefully challenge for the title," said Allen. (ANI)

