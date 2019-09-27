Lance Klusener appointed as head coach of Afghanistan cricket team

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 27 (ANI): Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Friday announced former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener as their new head coach.

Klusener will succeed Phil Simmons, whose tenure with the team came to an end. He will begin his role prior to the series against West Indies in November.

ACB CEO Lutfullah Stanikzai expressed his confidence in Klusener saying that it will be great to see his players benefitting from the latter's vast experience."Lance Klusener is a renowned name in the cricketing world. It will be great to see our players benefit from his vast experience both as a player and a coach," ACB's official website quoted Stanikzai as saying.Klusener is delighted over his appointment and said he is honoured to be given the opportunity to work with some of the 'best talent in world cricket'."I am extremely excited and honoured to be given the opportunity to work with some of the best talent in world cricket. Everyone knows the fearless brand of cricket Afghanistan play. I am very confident that with some hard work we can become one of the best sides in the world. I am really looking forward to working with the Afghanistan team and helping them take their cricket to the next level," said Klusener.Klusener, who is a Level 4 certified coach, has earlier worked as a bowling coach for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians, consultant to South Africa National Academy, batting coach of South Africa Test team, Head Coach of Dolphins franchisee in South Africa domestic cricket, batting coach of Zimbabwe and most recently as batting coach of South Africa T20I team. (ANI)