Landing in UAE earlier than expected 'unfortunate': Virat Kohli

"Unfortunate how we ended up being here early. But with Covid in place, things are very uncertain. So, anything can happen at any time. Hopefully we are able to maintain a good, strong secure environment and have a quality IPL and then onto the World Cup."

India skipper Virat Kohli admitted that landing in UAE earlier than expected after the cancellation of fifth Test at Manchester was ‘unfortunate’.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj, the other player to arrive in the UAE along with his captain, sounded excited on linking up with RCB team in Dubai and the second leg ahead.

"Joining RCB family after so many days. I am very excited. We are in a good position on the points table so it will be a lot of fun. We have very good player replacements so looking forward to it. To be honest my career picked up from here so I am very excited to be back. In Australia series where I was the leading wicket-taker, I am ready to take on a similar responsibility."

Kohli and Siraj are under mandatory hotel quarantine of six days after arriving in Dubai on Sunday. RCB are at third place in points table with 10 points from seven matches. They will commence their second leg of IPL 2021 against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on September 20.

With Agency Inputs