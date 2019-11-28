Landmark day in Indian football: Manchester City buys majority stake in ISL team Mumbai City FC

City Football Group (CFG) has acquired a majority stake in Indian Super League (ISL) football team Mumbai City FC.

CFG, which owns Manchester City, has agreed to take 65% stake and become the majority stakeholder in Mumbai City FC. The details of the deal were outlined at an event in Mumbai. This is the for the first time ever an European team has acquired majority stake of an Indian football club.

Mumbai City is co-owned by Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. Famous stars like Freddie Ljungberg, Nicolas Anelka and Diego Forlan have been marquee players in the past.

The investment will showcase the interest of the world in Indian football. "This will also provide opportunities for foreign players to come to India and experience the football in the country. We have a scouting network around the world with more than 60 people in the team. The opinion of our people is that India has talent which needs to be coached and there will be opportunities," promised Manchester City CEO at the event.