Langer attributes India's rich cricket talent to population

A severely depleted India recovered from the humiliation of a crushing defeat in the first Test at Adelaide to win the four-Test series 2-1.

London, May 10 (IANS) Former England cricketer-turned-commentator, Michael Vaughan rubbed Australian chief coach Justin Langer the wrong side, reminding him of the humiliation Aussies suffered at the hands of India in the Border-Gavaskar series earlier this year.

During an interaction on Fox Cricket, hosted by former Australian cricketers Mark Waugh and Brendon Julian, Vaughan was asked to comment on the memorable series.

In a tongue-in-cheek remark, the former England skipper said: "There's no shame in losing to India's 3rd XI."

India were hampered by injuries to several top players and had to field a virtually second-string team in the deciding fourth and final Test at Brisbane, the stronghold of the home team.

Despite the handicap, India won the Test to lift the prestigious Border-Gavaskar series.

Though Vaughan's comment was received with a round of laughter from Waugh, Julian and Langer, the Aussie coach did give a riposte.

"I know we all joke, Vaughany (Michael Vaughan) jokes about India's second and third XI but the truth is, in a country of one and a half billion people, who love cricket, if you make the first XI, you're going to have a pretty tough team," said Langer.

"There will be pretty good players, and when the opportunity comes, you've got to be ready to grab them. We saw that exceptional young talent, they were fierce. Unfortunately, we were on the wrong side of the ledger," said Langer.

--IANS

