Langer says not 'humanly possible' for Cummins to play all five Test matches

Dubai [UAE], Aug 12 (ANI): Despite admitting to have Australia pacer Pat Cummins for all five Test matches, head coach Justin Langer has said that it won't be 'humanly possible' for the bowler to play all the matches.

Cummins displayed a brilliant performance in the first Ashes Test as he took seven wickets in two innings. Australia registered a massive 251-run victory against England in the first Ashes Test match.

"In theory, you would like him to play all five Tests. Those back-to-back Test matches depend a lot on how much he bowls. He bowled the most overs [among Australia's fast bowlers] in the first Test, but depends on how the game goes and how many overs he bowls, on how much batting there is in between [bowling innings], whether we've bowled last or we've bowled in the third innings of the game," ICC quoted Langer as saying."All those things will come into it. You'd like him to play all five, but I am not sure it's humanly possible," he added.Australia have many pace options in the squad as they got Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. Both missed the first Ashes Test as the team went with Cummins, Peter Siddle, and James Pattinson for the match."You also have Josh Hazlewood, who has played 40-odd Tests and is a gun, and Mitch Starc, who took 10 wickets in his last Test match. They're all there and we've talked about having the squad of fast bowlers," Langer said."I think everyone would like to play all five. I think it's one of those things, where it's just great that we've got that flexibility, so I think every game you're going to pick your best three bowlers you think are going to win that match," he added.The second Ashes Test between Australia and England will start from August 14. (ANI)