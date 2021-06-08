Lanka Premier League 2nd edition to begin on July 30

"SLC wishes to reiterate that the second edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will be held during July and August 2021, as earlier announced. Accordingly, the tournament will be held from 30th July to 22nd August 2021," said an SLC statement on Tuesday.

Colombo, June 8 (IANS) The Lanka Premier League (LPL) T20 tournament's second edition will be held between July 30 to August 22, Sri Lanka Cricket announced on Tuesday.

The 2021 edition will be held in a bio-secure environment as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the island nation.

"The 2020 edition was held under a successful bio-bubble environment. Health protocols for the 2nd edition of the LPL will be planned based on the directions of the Ministry of Health," said he SLC.

The inaugural edition of LPL, which is Sri Lanka's top domestic T20 league and includes international cricketers, was conducted in 2020 in Hambantota. There were five teams in the tournament. It was won by Jaffna Stallions, who defeated Galle Gladiators by four wickets in the final.

Three Indian cricketers were part of the first edition of LPL. They were former India pacers Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel and Sudeep Tyagi.

