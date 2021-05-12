Lanka Premier League cricket from July 30

Colombo, May 12 (IANS) The second edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will be held from July 30 to August 22, said Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the sport's governing body in the island nation, on Wednesday.

"We have found a suitable window to hold this year's edition, whilst we are currently working on finalising the other details of the tournament," said Arjuna de Silva, chairman, management committee, SLC.