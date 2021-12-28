Lanka Premier League: Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera laud Sri Lanka Cricket

Colombo, Dec 28 (IANS) The second season of the Lanka Premier League garnered tremendous interest from all corners of the world as Sri Lanka Cricket conducted yet another successful season from December 5 to December 23 in Colombo and Hambantota.

"Hats off and big congratulations to IPG Group and Sri Lanka Cricket for organising the tournament. There is a massive improvement in the organisation of the competition as compared to last year. There were a lot of sponsors this year and the big channels broadcasted the tournament, so that shows that everything is going in the right direction."

The all-rounder also thanked the fans for coming to the stadium. "On our way to the stadium from the hotel on the final day, I saw a lot of people going towards the ground. And when I got to the ground, I saw a full house. So, thanks a lot to the fans for coming to the stadium. As players, we want to see a big crowd enjoying the cricket."

Meanwhile, Jaffna Kings' captain Thisara Perera said, "It's difficult to host a tournament in a bubble. The second season was much better than the first one. I feel the third edition will be better than this season. I would also like to thank the fans for coming to the stadium. They have got a chance to watch a match in the stadium after a long time."

The Jaffna Kings emerged as the champions after defeating Galle Gladiators by 23 runs in the final. The Jaffna franchise won their second title in two years.

