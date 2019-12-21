Last two days have been hugely positive: Faf du Plessis

London [UK], Dec 21 (ANI): South Africa Test skipper Faf du Plessis said that his last two days was 'hugely positive' in the field ahead of the Boxing Day Test against England.

"The last two days have been hugely positive for me to see that, even though we are not getting the time in the middle, we are getting very specific practice," ESPNcrcicinfo quoted Plessis as saying.

The newly appointed batting consultant Jacques Kallis is having conversations with batsmen about how can they perform better."Jacques Kallis is talking to batters about how they are batting, what they are looking for, what is a bowler trying to do, how they are putting together their first 20 balls - those things are absolute gold for young players to grow and even for myself. It has been unbelievable just talking to people like that. Their cricket brains are exceptional. You just feed off it the whole time," Plessis added.Recently Proteas' whole coaching staff got changed after the CEO Thabang Moroe was suspended on the allegations of misconduct.After that CSA made Jacques Faul as acting CEO, Graeme Smith was appointed as acting director of cricket, and Boucher as head coach.Plessis said that the experience which was the side lacked during India tour will now get filled by Kallis and Boucher.India whitewashed South Africa 3-0 in their last Test outing."The last two days have been exceptional in terms of hearing the conversations that's taking place between us, talking in a batting group with Boucher and Kallis. It's unbelievable conversations that haven't happened for a while and the reason why it hasn't happened is because we did have experience in our team, especially in India series. Post the India tour we needed experience," Plessis said.Proteas team is currently practicing for the upcoming Test series against England. South Africa will host England for four-match Test series which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). Test series will be followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is.On Friday, batsman Temba Bavuma was ruled out of the opening Test due to a muscle strain.South Africa squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Pieter Malan, Aiden Markram, Zubayr Hamza, Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second, Rassie van der Dussen.The first Test will be played at Centurion from December 26. (ANI)