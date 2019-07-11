Lata's request to Dhoni: Please don't retire

Namaskar M S Dhoni ji.Aaj kal main sun rahi hun ke Aap retire hona chahte hain.Kripaya aap aisa mat sochiye.Desh ko aap ke khel ki zaroorat hai aur ye meri bhi request hai ki Retirement ka vichar bhi aap mann mein mat laayiye.@msdhoni

"These days, I have been hearing that you plan to retire. Please don't think this way. The country needs you and it is my request, too, that you don't allow even the thought of retirement to enter your mind," she said.

The buzz on Dhoni's retirement gathered force after India lost its World Cup semifinal match to New Zealand on Wednesday.

Besides requesting Dhoni to not retire, Mangeshkar also left an encouraging note for Team India, to help them tide over their defeat. She dedicated her 1994 song, "Akash ke us paar bhi", to the Men in Blue. The song is penned by Gulzar and composed by Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

Kal bhalehi hum jeet na paaye ho lekin hum haare nahi hain.Gulzar sahab ka cricket ke liye likha hua ye geet main hamari team ko dedicate karti hun. https://t.co/pCOy7M1d1Y July 11, 2019

She said in another tweet:

"We did not win yesterday, but we didn't lose. I dedicate this song by Gulzar sahab to our team."