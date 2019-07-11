  1. Sify.com
  Lata's request to Dhoni: Please don't retire

Last Updated: Thu, Jul 11, 2019 19:22 hrs
ms dhoni after india's world cup exit

Mumbai: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Thursday requested cricket star Mahendra Singh Dhoni to not retire, following rumours that the former Indian captain was all set to end his illustrious career.

She tweeted:

"These days, I have been hearing that you plan to retire. Please don't think this way. The country needs you and it is my request, too, that you don't allow even the thought of retirement to enter your mind," she said. 

The buzz on Dhoni's retirement gathered force after India lost its World Cup semifinal match to New Zealand on Wednesday.

Besides requesting Dhoni to not retire, Mangeshkar also left an encouraging note for Team India, to help them tide over their defeat. She dedicated her 1994 song, "Akash ke us paar bhi", to the Men in Blue. The song is penned by Gulzar and composed by Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

She said in another tweet:

"We did not win yesterday, but we didn't lose. I dedicate this song by Gulzar sahab to our team."




