Laura Coombs suffers knee injury, to undergo surgery

Manchester [UK], Sept 28 (ANI): Manchester City midfielder Laura Coombs will undergo surgery after sustaining a knee injury while training, the club announced on Saturday.

Coombs had joined the club on a free transfer from Liverpool this summer. The club also confirmed that Coombs will be out of action for 'around six weeks.'

"Laura Coombs has suffered a knee injury in training and is set to undergo surgery. The midfielder, who joined on a free transfer from Liverpool this summer, is expected to be out for around six weeks," the club said in a statement. (ANI)



