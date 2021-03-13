Laura to take on Marianna in women's WTT Cup tennis final

Pune, March 13 (IANS) Brazilian-born third-seed Spaniard Laura Piggosi will take on fifth seed Marianna Zakarlyuk of Ukraine in the singles final of the $25,000 ITF WTT Cup tennis championships on Sunday.
In the first semi-final match, third seed Laura defeated sixth seed Emili Webly-Smith of Great Britan 6-1, 6-1 in a one sided match that lasted just over an hour while Ukrainian Marianna Zakarlyuk came back from the first set loss to upset second seed Miriam Bianca Bulgaru of Romania (5)6-7, 6-4, 6-4 in a thrilling high quality match lasting three hours and 13 minutes.
The singles winner will receive $3,935 (Rs. 2,86,000) and 50 WTA points while the runner-up will get $2,107 (Rs. 1,54,000) and 30 points.
Results (Singles semi-finals):
Laura Pigossi (BRA) [3] bt Emily Webley-Smith (GBR) [6] 6-1, 6-1; Marianna Zakarlyuk (UKR) [5] bt Miriam Bianca Bulgaru (ROU) [2] (5)6-7, 6-4, 6-4
--IANS
