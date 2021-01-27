Laura Wolvaardt attains career-best ODI rankings

Dubai [UAE], January 27 (ANI): South Africa opener Laura Wolvaardt has moved up two places to a career-best seventh position in the ICC Women's ODI rankings after helping her team complete a 3-0 series sweep over Pakistan.



Wolvaardt was the most successful batter from the home side scoring 125 runs in the series, which included a fine 58 in the final match. She is now joint-seventh along with Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry and ahead of India's Mithali Raj by four points.

Marizanne Kapp's 115 runs in the series saw her gain four places and reach 22nd position while other South Africa batters to gain in the latest rankings update include Lara Goodall (up seven places to 72nd) and Shabnim Ismail (up five places to 84th).

Fast bowlers Ismail and Ayabonga Khaka have retained their fourth and 12th positions after finishing with seven wickets each in the series while 20-year-old left-arm spinner Nonkululek Mlaba has entered the rankings in 57th position.

There is notable progress by Pakistan players despite losing the series. Aliya Riaz has gained 15 places to reach a career-best 36th position after topping the series aggregate with 136 runs while Nida Dar too has made huge gains, moving from 54th to 44th position with 124 runs. Omaima Sohail is up to 53rd position while Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig and Sidra Nawaz too have progressed.

Among Pakistan's bowlers, Nashra has gained three slots to reach 16th position with six wickets in the series while Diana Baig has moved from 40th to 35th with nine wickets, the most by any bowler from either side. (ANI)

