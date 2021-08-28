Laxman, Munaf, Ojha praise India's strong resistance in 2nd innings of Test

While there were brickbats and criticism all around after the first innings capitulation, which saw the tourists bundled out for 78, the second innings fightback has brought India a lot of praise.

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) The Indian cricket team's strong resistance in the second innings on Day 3 of the third Test against England after the abysmal first innings show has earned it respect from some of the country's top cricketers such as VV Laxman, Munaf Patel and Pragyan Ojha, among others.

India went to stumps on the third day at 215/2 with Cheteshwar Pujara unbeaten on 91 and Virat Kohli batting on 45 at Headingley. Though they are still 139 runs behind, their hopes of making England bat again look realistic now.

Opener Rohit Sharma scored 61 and added 82 for the second wicket with Pujara before he was out LBW. Skipper Kohli then added unbeaten 99 for the third wicket with the India No. 3 as India started to script a comeback.

Former star India batsman VVS Laxman tweeted, "After rather two difficult days, a very good day for India at Leeds today. A valiant display of mental strength and grit from @cheteshwar1 (Pujara) , a solid start from @ImRo45 (Rohit Sharma) and @imVkohli (Virat Kohli). Looking very very good as well. Looking forward to an exciting day tomorrow. #IndvsEng."

Former India pacer Munaf Patel said that the Indian cricket team believes in creating history and it was well capable of turning the match on its head.

"For today, lets step in to the field with positive energy. Lets take 1 session at the time rather than thinking 3 days to survive. We believe in creating history and for sure we are capable of it too. Come on @imVkohli & #TeamIndia," tweeted Patel.

Pragyan Ojha urged India to keep believing in itself saying, "Lage raho Sharma ji (Keep up the hard work)! #INDvsEND #LeedsTest #RohitSharma."

