Learnt body language for this level from Kohli: Kishan

Ahmedabad, March 15 (IANS) Opener Ishan Kishan, who clobbered the England attack to lead India to a seven-wicket win on Sunday, said he wasn't even aware that he had reached his half-century and it was only captain Virat Kohli's reminder that made him realise that he had reached the milestone.

"I wasn't nervous [to raise the bat]. I wasn't sure if I had reached my fifty. When Virat bhai told me 'top innings', that was when I realised [I had reached fifty]. After a fifty, I usually don't raise my bat, I just raise it a bit. Virat bhai ki peechhe se awaaz aati hai 'Oye chaaro taraf ghoom ke bat dikha. Sab ko bat dikha, pehla match hai tera. Bohot acchhey!; (I hear Virat addressing me from behind, 'Raise your bat to the crowd all around the ground. Show your bat to everyone, it is your first match, very good).' Only then I raised my bat since it seemed like an order," Kishan said on BCCI.tv while speaking to Yuzvendra Chahal.