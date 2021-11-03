Leaving out Mitch Marsh for England game was not in the interest of team: Gilchrist

Dubai, Nov 3 (IANS) Former Australian wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist has said that it is important for Australia to "find more runs" at the top of their batting order, adding that leaving out Mitch Marsh from the side that was soundly thrashed by England in the ICC T20 World Cup 'Super 12' game was not in the interest of the team.

Calling for the reinstatement of Marsh at No.3 ahead of their clash against Bangladesh on Thursday (November 4), the Australian great said that the batter had "found his way there (at No.3)" after some "really exciting results against the West Indies and Bangladesh this year."

Australia were hammered by Eoin Morgan's England by eight wickets, with wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler playing a swashbuckling unbeaten 32-ball 71-run innings to finish the contest in 11.4 overs.

"I'd like to have Mitch Marsh back in there at number three (in the batting order)," Gilchrist said on SEN's Whateley on Wednesday.

"He (Marsh) found his way there into some really exciting results against the West Indies and Bangladesh (this year) and laid the foundation on what were horror tours (for Australia)," added Gilchrist.

Australia lost both the T20I series, against the West Indies and Bangladesh, in the run-up to the T20 World Cup, though Mitch Marsh's batting stood out.

"I'd be putting him (Marsh) straight back in the side, if there's the feeling you have to be flexible with Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell then that's fine, but give Mitch (Marsh) the job so he can use that power that he's got.

"Prior to the England game, Marcus Stoinis was closing out games well but the top order needs to do the damage. Someone in the top three needs to get between 50 and 80 to lay the foundations. I'd put Mitch Marsh into the team and play it from there," added Gilchrist.

Australia are in a must-win situation as they need to beat both Bangladesh and then West Indies if they want to finish in the top-two and qualify for the semifinals.

