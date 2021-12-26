Led by Rahul, India make strong statement of intent

After captain Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat, Indian openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul displayed great concentration and successfully took the shine off the new ball. Having said that, Agarwal was a little less restraint in his batting approach and picked up boundaries as and when the opportunities presented themselves.

South Africa is the only unconquered territory for India in Test cricket and the way they batted on the opening day of the first Test at Centurion on Sunday signalled how desperately they wanted to change that.

The first session saw India make 83/0 which is a pretty uncommon sight for the team in overseas conditions. Be that as it may, Agarwal was dropped by Quinton de Kock when he was on 36. The opening stand was at last broken with 117 runs on the board as fast bowler Lungi Ngidi trapped Agarwal in front of the wickets for 60. Then in a minor shock, Cheteshwar Pujara departed off the very next ball for a golden duck.

Out came Kohli and the team before long moved on from those quick setbacks. Rahul who scoffed a lot of balls early in his innings now looked to be in his element as he upped his strike rate quite significantly thanks to a string of boundaries.

Both Kohli and Rahul added 82 for the third wicket before the Indian captain fell in a soft manner. Inexplicably, he tried to reach for a fairly wide ball and Wiaan Mulder in the slips did the rest off the bowling of Ngidi who took this third wicket. Kohli made 35 and he would have been disappointed having squandered a golden opportunity to get back among the runs. Remember, he hasn’t scored an international century since late 2019.

Another under pressure batter, Ajinkya Rahane joined Rahul and looked to attack from the outset. The approach did pay dividends for him. He unleashed a few lovely boundaries and soon the pressure was nowhere in his vicinity. Rahul, meanwhile at the other end, went from strength to strength and made his first Test century against South Africa, seventh overall in Tests and sixth overseas in the longest format of the game.

Rahul (122) and Rahane (40) closed out the day for India (272/3) who will now fancy their chances in this game. On their last tour of South Africa, batting collapses did compromise them a lot, and on the evidence of their batting on the first day one can safely say that they learnt their lessons perfectly well from their outing in the rainbow nation in 2017-18.

