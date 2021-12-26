Leeds United v Aston Villa fixture postponed due to Covid-19

London, Dec 26 (IANS) The Premier League Board has postponed Leeds United's home game against Aston Villa schedule for December 28 due to positive Covid-19 cases and injuries in the Leeds' squad, the league said on Sunday. Leeds' Boxing Day match against Liverpool was too called off due to Covid-19 cases and injuries at the club.

The Premier League said that the match will now be rearranged and the new date will be announced as Leeds does not have the required number of players available for the game.

"Following a request from Leeds United, the Premier League Board met on Sunday and regrettably agreed to postpone the club's home fixture against Aston Villa. The Board was able to make its decision in advance of the match to give clarity to the affected clubs and their fans. We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption caused to supporters' festive plans," the premier league said in a statement.

"The Board assesses applications to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis, based on existing rules and adapted Covid-19 postponement guidance, implemented in light of the new Omicron variant. The Board will assess a number of factors, including the ability of a club to field a team; the status, severity, and potential impact of the Covid-19 outbreak at the club; and the ability of the players to safely prepare for and play the match," the league said.

Leeds confirmed the development in a statement, "We can confirm our Premier League game with Aston Villa on 28th December has been postponed. Whilst there have been no new Covid cases in the playing squad, the majority of those who tested positive prior to the Liverpool game are not yet out of isolation. Therefore, we still do not have enough recognised first-team players to meet the Premier League requirements for the fixture."

--IANS

