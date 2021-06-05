Legendary Milkha Singh 'stable', family denis rumours

"Milkha ji is stable and doing well, but [is] still on Oxygen. Mrs Nirmal Milkha ji continues to battle it out valiantly. Please ignore the rumours floating around. It's false news. Thanks so much for your continued prayers and wishes. We are grateful," Singh's family said in a statement.

Chandigarh, June 5 (IANS) Legendary athlete Milkha Singh is "stable" in a hospital here, but his wife Nirmal is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a hospital in nearby Mohali. Singh's family was quite upset at rumours about him losing the fight against Covid-19.

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), where Singh, 91, has been admitted to, also said that he was being monitored.

"On the basis of all the parameters on Saturday, his condition has been observed better than Friday. He is closely being monitored by a team of three doctors at the PGIMER," said a hospital health bulletin on Saturday.

Singh was earlier admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali, and was discharged from there last week.

On Thursday, he complained of low oxygen level and was admitted again, this time to PGIMER.

Nirmal, 82, is still in ICU and is under observation in Fortis, Mohali. She was recently admitted there after she tested positive for Covid-19 pneumonia.

