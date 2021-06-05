Legendary Milkha, wife 'stable'; family denies rumours

Chandigarh/Mohali, June 5 (IANS) Legendary athlete Milkha Singh and his wife Nirmal are "stable", according to their family and the hospitals where they are being treated, here and in nearby Mohali. Both Singh's family and the hospital denied rumours about the decorated athlete losing the fight against Covid-19.

"Milkha ji is stable and doing well, but [is] still on oxygen. Mrs Nirmal Milkha ji continues to battle it out valiantly. Please ignore the rumours floating around. It's false news. Thanks so much for your continued prayers and wishes. We are grateful," Singh's family said in a statement.

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), where Singh, 91, has been admitted to, said that he was being closely monitored.

"On the basis of all the parameters on Saturday, his condition has been observed [as] better than Friday. He is closely being monitored by a team of three doctors at the PGIMER," said a hospital in a bulletin on Saturday.

Singh was earlier admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali, and was discharged from there last week on a request from his family.

On Thursday, Singh complained of low oxygen level and was admitted again, this time to PGIMER in his home city Chandigarh.

On the other hand, Nirmal, 82, is still in ICU and is under observation at Fortis, Mohali. She was admitted there recently, after she tested positive for Covid-19 pneumonia.

"The condition of Mrs Milkha Singh continues to be stable. The family has been inundated with rumours and negative posts. They have requested for privacy and will give further updates as and when there is a change in condition of either of their parents," the Fortis Hospital, where she is undergoing Covid treatment, said in a statement.

--IANS

nns-vg/qma