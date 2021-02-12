Leicestershire announce signing of Naveen-ul-Haq for Vitality Blast 2021

Leicestershire [UK], February 12 (ANI): Leicestershire County Cricket Club on Friday announced the signing of Afghanistan international pace bowler Naveen-ul-Haq for the 2021 Vitality Blast.



"Leicestershire County Cricket Club is pleased to announce the signing of Afghanistan international pace bowler Naveen-ul-Haq for the 2021 Vitality Blast campaign," the club said in a statement.

The 21-year old, known for fast bowling with slower ball varieties from an unorthodox bowling action, has recently appeared for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 2020 edition of the Caribbean Premier League as well as Team Abu Dhabi in the recently concluded Abu Dhabi T10 league.

Naveen played in Afghanistan's final T20I against Ireland in which he took 3 for 21 from his allotted four overs, and also featured in the 3-0 ODI series win where he took a total of eight for 155.

Talented Naveen often bowls in extreme pressure situations, including powerplay situations and at the back end of the innings, making his respective economy rates of 6.47 and 7.42 in international and domestic cricket all the more impressive. Naveen has taken 10 wickets in the international arena at an outstanding average of 12.30, while is 55 T20 wickets have come at 23.47 apiece.

He is the second Afghanistan international to sign for the Running Foxes, after Mohammad Nabi from the 2018 season, and upon signing for Leicestershire for the 2021 Vitality campaign, Naveen, in a statement, said: "I am delighted to have signed for Leicestershire in the T20 Blast. It has always been an ambition of mine to play county cricket in England."

"I have heard great things about the T20 Blast. It is exciting to be joining Paul Nixon and his talented squad. I hope to help the team push for T20 silverware this year," he added.

Leicestershire CCC Head Coach Paul Nixon was pleased to secure Naveen for the upcoming Blast Campaign and said: "Naveen is an extremely consistent T20 performer in all global competitions. His clever changes of pace mixed with quicker balls delivered with his unique bowling action make it very tough for opposing batsmen.

"As well as being a talented player under pressure, our young team will learn a lot from a high-class performer like Naveen." (ANI)

