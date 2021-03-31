Leicestershire sign Josh Inglis for 2021 T20 Blast

Leicestershire [UK], March 31 (ANI): Leicestershire County Cricket Club on Wednesday announced that top-order batsman Josh Inglis has been added to the T20 squad ahead of the 2021 Vitality Blast campaign.



A powerful hitter of the white ball in the Big Bash League (BBL) for Perth Scorchers, Inglis was a finalist in the 2021 edition, only to lose out to back-to-back champions Sydney Sixers.

The 26-year-old is aiming to break into the top-10 batsman in the overall BBL rankings, with a career total of 941 runs an average of 29.41, and an excellent strike-rate of 143.45 in the competition.

Upon signing for the Running Foxes, Inglis said: "I am delighted to have signed for the Running Foxes for the 2021 edition of the Vitality Blast.

"It will be the first time that I will be playing domestic cricket in England and look forward to testing myself against the competition's best as well as linking up with my new teammates."

He batted at number four for the majority of the 2020/21 BBL campaign in a powerful Scorchers top order that has included England internationals Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone.

Leicestershire CCC Head Coach Paul Nixon said: "Josh is a player who really fits the bill, a batsman who can slot into various positions, and somebody equally at home with the gloves or in the field.

"He has showed his skill in making centuries batting at seven and eight in first-class cricket this year, and a player who looks equally comfortable batting higher up the order. In white ball cricket, Josh has batted at number four with a controlled aggression to take the game away from the opposition or get ahead in a run chase.

"Josh also fits our mould in terms of being young, hungry and keen to keep developing his game. We have spoken to people who have worked with Josh and his strokeplay, match-winning ability and character are traits that have shone through," Nixon added. (ANI)

