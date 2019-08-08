Leroy Sane to undergo surgery

Manchester [UK], Aug 8 (ANI): Manchester City on Thursday confirmed that Leroy Sane has damaged the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will undergo surgery.

"Leroy will have surgery in the coming week. Manchester City will provide Leroy with all the support and guidance he needs, and everyone connected with the Club wishes him a quick and full recovery," the club said in a statement.



Sane picked up the injury during the club's Community Shield match against Liverpool on August 4 and underwent testing throughout the week. A specialist doctor also travelled to Manchester for further examinations to understand the extent of the injury.

Manchester City won the match on penalties as the scores were 1-1 after full-time. (ANI)

