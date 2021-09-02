Lessons for Kohli & Shastri from Shardul-Umesh partnership?

Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav -- the two fast bowlers drafted in the Playing XI, primarily for their bowling, proved the above with an entertaining 53-run eighth-wicket partnership to lift India to 191 in the first innings against England in the final session on Day 1 of the fourth Test against England at the Kennington Oval. Later Umesh got rid of England's in-form captain, the red-hot Joe Root .

Shardul and Umesh made the headlines when skipper Virat Kohli announced the eleven that India would be fielding, as well as at Stumps!

Although it's premature to come to conclusions based on just one good session. It was a session that could instill belief in the visitors after the batsmen struggled, yet again, under overcast English conditions. Rotation policy, especially during long overseas tours, could do more to help than upset the team goals.

Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin, who had once formed the core of the Indian XI have been warming the bench, watching the failures of the batters on the field raising questions on why the captain is stubborn and not yet ready to tinker with the batting line-up.

Ajinkya Rahane - woefully short of confidence. Vihari or a Suryakumar Yadav could have replaced India's vice-captain, who has only served as Kohli's deputy since his brilliance with the bat along with Cheteshwar Pujara in Lord's win.

KL Rahul - had a couple of good Test outings and since then hasn't been not-so solid, could have made way for Mayank and Prithvi Shaw and come back hungrier for the final Test.

Rishabh Pant - his lack of runs in English conditions (Pant hasn't been able to bat freely despite given the license to do so by the captain and the coach); Saha could have been tried out to give Pant a break for a game or two.

Kohli - it's been tough to watch (and accept) the stark difference between him and his English counterpart. Root's free-flowing bat and heaps of runs versus Kohli's patchy brilliance.

Did India allow England to dominate almost 11 sessions of play since the Lord's victory taking the wrong eleven to take the field?